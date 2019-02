Description

Funderburk, Glen (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Wolfe Pon Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2019 19:11.