Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cunningham, Tim
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2019
|Court Case
|201901613
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F),
|Description
|Cunningham, Tim (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), at 5502 Beverly Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/24/2019 20:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Cunningham, Timothy Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 4) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 5) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 6) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 7) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 8) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 9) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 10) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 11) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 12) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cunningham, Timothy Lynn (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 4) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 5) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 6) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 7) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 8) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 9) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 10) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 11) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 12) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5502 Beverly Drive, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/24/2019 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Garcia, Victor Bello
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2019
|Court Case
|201901298
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Victor Bello (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 512 Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2019 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Harris, Billy Ray J
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2019
|Court Case
|201901299
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Harris, Billy Ray J (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1201 Memory Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2019 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Hardison, William Mclendon
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2019
|Court Case
|201901300
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hardison, William Mclendon (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1113 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2019 22:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Wingo, Margaret Jean Alexander
|Arrest Date
|02-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wingo, Margaret Jean Alexander (B /F/28) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 199 Unionville Indian Trail Rd/plyler Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/24/2019 2:35:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M