Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hobensack, Karen
Arrest Date 02/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hobensack, Karen (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Hemby Road/waxhaw Indian Trail, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2019 00:21.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Deese, Derrick Dewaine
Arrest Date 02/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Deese, Derrick Dewaine (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2019 15:01.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Lotharp, Charles Junior
Arrest Date 02/25/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Lotharp, Charles Junior (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 6099 W Hwy 74/faith Church Road Ext, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2019 22:37.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Sanchez-hernandez, Kenia
Arrest Date 02/25/2019
Court Case 201901616
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Sanchez-hernandez, Kenia (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5998 W Hwy 74/faith Church Road Ext, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2019 02:00.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Deese, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 02/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Deese, Brandon Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2019 15:01.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Ingram, Breanna Jaquasia
Arrest Date 02-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Ingram, Breanna Jaquasia (B /F/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 101 S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 2/25/2019 1:09:51 AM.
Arresting Officer Plowman, J P