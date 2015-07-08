Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cortes, Ojani Oliver
Arrest Date 02/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Poss Opn Cont, Simp Poss Sched Vi), M (M),
Description Cortes, Ojani Oliver (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (poss Opn Cont, Simp Poss Sched Vi), M (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2019 00:22.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Mcilwaine, Jayquan
Arrest Date 02/26/2019
Court Case 201901335
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Hit & Run Accident-Pp Or Pva (M),
Description Mcilwaine, Jayquan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Hit & Run Accident-pp Or Pva (M), at 1102 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2019 14:44.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Passerella, Michael Joseph
Arrest Date 02/26/2019
Court Case 201900113
Charge 1) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 3) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 4) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 5) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Sch I Cs (F), And 6) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Sch I Cs (F),
Description Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 3) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 4) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 5) Conspire To Sell/deliver Sch I Cs (F), and 6) Conspire To Sell/deliver Sch I Cs (F), at 515 Cedarwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2019 18:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Hooven, Amy Elizabeth
Arrest Date 02/26/2019
Court Case 201901657
Charge Arson – 1St Degree, F (F),
Description Hooven, Amy Elizabeth (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 1st Degree, F (F), at 7008 Holly Park Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2019 02:01.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Smith, Justin Lee
Arrest Date 02/26/2019
Court Case 201901619
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Smith, Justin Lee (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2114 Lark Tr, Unionville, NC, on 2/26/2019 14:53.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Nichols, Krysta Marie
Arrest Date 02/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (Florida), F (F),
Description Nichols, Krysta Marie (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (florida), F (F), at 1071 Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2019 19:33.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A