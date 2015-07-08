Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cortes, Ojani Oliver
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Poss Opn Cont, Simp Poss Sched Vi), M (M),
|Description
|Cortes, Ojani Oliver (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (poss Opn Cont, Simp Poss Sched Vi), M (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2019 00:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Mcilwaine, Jayquan
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2019
|Court Case
|201901335
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Hit & Run Accident-Pp Or Pva (M),
|Description
|Mcilwaine, Jayquan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Hit & Run Accident-pp Or Pva (M), at 1102 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2019 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Passerella, Michael Joseph
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2019
|Court Case
|201900113
|Charge
|1) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 3) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 4) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 5) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Sch I Cs (F), And 6) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 3) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 4) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 5) Conspire To Sell/deliver Sch I Cs (F), and 6) Conspire To Sell/deliver Sch I Cs (F), at 515 Cedarwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2019 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hooven, Amy Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2019
|Court Case
|201901657
|Charge
|Arson – 1St Degree, F (F),
|Description
|Hooven, Amy Elizabeth (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 1st Degree, F (F), at 7008 Holly Park Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2019 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Smith, Justin Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2019
|Court Case
|201901619
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Smith, Justin Lee (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2114 Lark Tr, Unionville, NC, on 2/26/2019 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Nichols, Krysta Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Florida), F (F),
|Description
|Nichols, Krysta Marie (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (florida), F (F), at 1071 Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2019 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A