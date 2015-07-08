Description

Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 3) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 4) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 5) Conspire To Sell/deliver Sch I Cs (F), and 6) Conspire To Sell/deliver Sch I Cs (F), at 515 Cedarwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2019 18:25.