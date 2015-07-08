Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Glenwood Lloyd
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Williams, Glenwood Lloyd (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2019 06:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Wyles, Joshua Herman
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2019
|Court Case
|201901362
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wyles, Joshua Herman (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1770 Dickerson Blvd/bass St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2019 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
|Arrest Date
|02-27-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 2524 Porter Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 07:39, 2/27/2019 and 07:40, 2/27/2019. Reported: 07:40, 2/27/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Craig, Heath Thomas
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2019
|Court Case
|201901704
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr) (M),
|Description
|Craig, Heath Thomas (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr) (M), at 2524 Porter Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2019 09:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Piercy, Charles Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Piercy, Charles Scott (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 4211 Swan Sea Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/27/2019 21:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-27-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/12) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 10:43, 2/26/2019 and 10:45, 2/26/2019. Reported: 10:43, 2/27/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Kay, A R