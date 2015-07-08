Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering A Mv Felony (F),
|Description
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering A Mv Felony (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S B
|Name
|Allen, Marquavious Milik
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Marquavious Milik (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 411 E Sunset Dr/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 2:58:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Helms, Charles Ray
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2019
|Court Case
|201901750
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Helms, Charles Ray (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1201 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Zeneli, Arsim
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Zeneli, Arsim (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered (201901661), at 3099 Potomac Rd/poplin Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/28/2019 10:11:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Leach, M R
|Name
|Hernandez, Sonia Galindo
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2019
|Court Case
|201901383
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Sonia Galindo (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 608 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 17:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Gurley, Richard Lee
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gurley, Richard Lee (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at U Turn E Carl Funderburk Rd/carl Funderb, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 5:40:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J