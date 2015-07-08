Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garris, Quayshawn Osha
Arrest Date 02/28/2019
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering A Mv Felony (F),
Description Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering A Mv Felony (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 15:05.
Arresting Officer Smith, S B

Name Allen, Marquavious Milik
Arrest Date 02-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Marquavious Milik (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 411 E Sunset Dr/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 2:58:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Helms, Charles Ray
Arrest Date 02/28/2019
Court Case 201901750
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Helms, Charles Ray (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1201 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 16:26.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Zeneli, Arsim
Arrest Date 02-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Zeneli, Arsim (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered (201901661), at 3099 Potomac Rd/poplin Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/28/2019 10:11:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Leach, M R

Name Hernandez, Sonia Galindo
Arrest Date 02/28/2019
Court Case 201901383
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hernandez, Sonia Galindo (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 608 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 17:54.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Gurley, Richard Lee
Arrest Date 02-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gurley, Richard Lee (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at U Turn E Carl Funderburk Rd/carl Funderb, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2019 5:40:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J