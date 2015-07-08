Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Foster, Henry J
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Foster, Henry J (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at Unionville Indian Trail Rd/ Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/1/2019 08:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Jackson, Tristan
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2019
|Court Case
|201900062
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Jackson, Tristan (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 4114 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/1/2019 17:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Birmingham, Joseph Caleb
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Birmingham, Joseph Caleb (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2019 09:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Green, Nathan Richard
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2019
|Court Case
|201900290
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Green, Nathan Richard (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4563 S Wyck Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 3/1/2019 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3018 Trellis Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/1/2019 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Akers, Angela Elaine
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Akers, Angela Elaine (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1003 Kingswood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2019 20:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O