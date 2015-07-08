Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Foster, Henry J
Arrest Date 03/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Foster, Henry J (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at Unionville Indian Trail Rd/ Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/1/2019 08:27.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Jackson, Tristan
Arrest Date 03/01/2019
Court Case 201900062
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Jackson, Tristan (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 4114 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/1/2019 17:54.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Birmingham, Joseph Caleb
Arrest Date 03/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Birmingham, Joseph Caleb (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2019 09:52.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Green, Nathan Richard
Arrest Date 03/01/2019
Court Case 201900290
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Green, Nathan Richard (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4563 S Wyck Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 3/1/2019 18:45.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj
Arrest Date 03/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3018 Trellis Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/1/2019 10:04.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Akers, Angela Elaine
Arrest Date 03/01/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Akers, Angela Elaine (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1003 Kingswood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2019 20:02.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O