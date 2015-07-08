Below are the Union County arrests for 03-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation
|Arrest Date
|03-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at [Address], on 3/2/2019 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Markeya
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Markeya (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2019 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Reed, Kalvin Mandell
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Reed, Kalvin Mandell (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2019 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Willis, Angela Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Willis, Angela Nicole (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2019 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee J
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2019
|Court Case
|201901444
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee J (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 722 Summit St, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2019 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee J
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee J (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 722 Summit St, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2019 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D