Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2019.

Name Ward, Brian Emmanuel
Arrest Date 03/03/2019
Court Case 201901816
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Ward, Brian Emmanuel (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 51 Johnston Town Rd, Lillngton, NC, on 3/3/2019 09:42.
Arresting Officer Mayhew, D S

Name Chambers, Claudia Jean
Arrest Date 03-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Chambers, Claudia Jean (B /F/59) Cited on Charge of Simple Assault (201901813), at 1718 Willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2019 1:23:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mullis, D G

Name Thompson, Nicklaus
Arrest Date 03/03/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Thompson, Nicklaus (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2019 10:41.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Rodriguez, Juan Angel
Arrest Date 03/03/2019
Court Case 201901461
Charge 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rodriguez, Juan Angel (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 999 W Windsor St/s Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2019 11:01.
Arresting Officer Ciminna, D J

