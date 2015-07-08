Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ward, Brian Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2019
|Court Case
|201901816
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Ward, Brian Emmanuel (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 51 Johnston Town Rd, Lillngton, NC, on 3/3/2019 09:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Chambers, Claudia Jean
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chambers, Claudia Jean (B /F/59) Cited on Charge of Simple Assault (201901813), at 1718 Willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2019 1:23:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mullis, D G
|Name
|Thompson, Nicklaus
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Nicklaus (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2019 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Ward, Brian Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ward, Brian Emmanuel (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger, at Us 74/rocky River Road, Indian Trail, on 3/3/2019 9:11:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Rodriguez, Juan Angel
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2019
|Court Case
|201901461
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Juan Angel (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 999 W Windsor St/s Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2019 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J
|Name
|Ward, Brian Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ward, Brian Emmanuel (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Us 74/rocky River Road, Indian Trail, on 3/3/2019 9:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S