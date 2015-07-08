Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jacobs, Ryan Conner
Arrest Date 03/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Jacobs, Ryan Conner (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2019 15:24.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Callaway, Benjamin Sam
Arrest Date 03/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Callaway, Benjamin Sam (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6920 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/4/2019 00:59.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Batson, Michael Wayne
Arrest Date 03/04/2019
Court Case 201901839
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), 3) Larceny From Person (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), And 5) Larceny From Person (F),
Description Batson, Michael Wayne (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), 3) Larceny From Person (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), and 5) Larceny From Person (F), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2019 18:30.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Solis, Jorge
Arrest Date 03/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Dwi,Probation Violation), M (M),
Description Solis, Jorge (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (dwi,probation Violation), M (M), at 299 Edgewood Dr/w Elm St, Wingate, NC, on 3/4/2019 01:40.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Moser, Tina Renee
Arrest Date 03/04/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Moser, Tina Renee (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2019 19:49.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Brownell, Carli Brianna
Arrest Date 03/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (90-96, Poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
Description Brownell, Carli Brianna (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (90-96, Poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 4639 Camp Creek Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 3/4/2019 03:01.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T