Description

Batson, Michael Wayne (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), 3) Larceny From Person (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), and 5) Larceny From Person (F), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2019 18:30.