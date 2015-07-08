Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jacobs, Ryan Conner
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Ryan Conner (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2019 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Callaway, Benjamin Sam
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Callaway, Benjamin Sam (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6920 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/4/2019 00:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Batson, Michael Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2019
|Court Case
|201901839
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), 3) Larceny From Person (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), And 5) Larceny From Person (F),
|Description
|Batson, Michael Wayne (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery (M), 3) Larceny From Person (F), 3) Assault On Female (M), and 5) Larceny From Person (F), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2019 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Solis, Jorge
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Dwi,Probation Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Solis, Jorge (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (dwi,probation Violation), M (M), at 299 Edgewood Dr/w Elm St, Wingate, NC, on 3/4/2019 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Moser, Tina Renee
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Moser, Tina Renee (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2019 19:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Brownell, Carli Brianna
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (90-96, Poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
|Description
|Brownell, Carli Brianna (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (90-96, Poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 4639 Camp Creek Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 3/4/2019 03:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T