Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lowery, Kenneth Ray
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding, Reckless Driving) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr- Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Kenneth Ray (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding, Reckless Driving) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr- Impaired) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2019 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Lopez-gonzalez, Rogelio
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lopez-gonzalez, Rogelio (H /M/64) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/pageland Hwy South, Monroe, on 3/6/2019 12:33:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Hobbs, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2019
|Court Case
|201901531
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 2617 Longhope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2019 14:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Jarrett, Kody David
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jarrett, Kody David (W /M/27) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at Nc 218/love Mill Rd, Monroe, on 3/6/2019 5:32:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Grubb, Candice Leigh
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2019
|Court Case
|201901897
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Grubb, Candice Leigh (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3600 Esther St, Lake Park, NC, on 3/6/2019 14:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Keziah, Heather Leann
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Keziah, Heather Leann (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at Unionville Indian Trl Rd/ridge Rd, Monroe, on 3/6/2019 6:42:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R