Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lowery, Kenneth Ray
Arrest Date 03/06/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding, Reckless Driving) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr- Impaired) (M),
Description Lowery, Kenneth Ray (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding, Reckless Driving) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr- Impaired) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2019 13:50.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Lopez-gonzalez, Rogelio
Arrest Date 03-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lopez-gonzalez, Rogelio (H /M/64) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/pageland Hwy South, Monroe, on 3/6/2019 12:33:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Hobbs, David Allen
Arrest Date 03/06/2019
Court Case 201901531
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
Description Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 2617 Longhope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2019 14:08.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Jarrett, Kody David
Arrest Date 03-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Jarrett, Kody David (W /M/27) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at Nc 218/love Mill Rd, Monroe, on 3/6/2019 5:32:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Grubb, Candice Leigh
Arrest Date 03/06/2019
Court Case 201901897
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Grubb, Candice Leigh (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3600 Esther St, Lake Park, NC, on 3/6/2019 14:21.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Keziah, Heather Leann
Arrest Date 03-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Keziah, Heather Leann (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at Unionville Indian Trl Rd/ridge Rd, Monroe, on 3/6/2019 6:42:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R