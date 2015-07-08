Description

Winterhalter, Christian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 16 (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2019 11:00.