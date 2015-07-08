Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Winterhalter, Christian
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 16 (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F), And 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
|Description
|Winterhalter, Christian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 16 (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2019 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Jones, Jonathan Elijah
|Arrest Date
|03-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jones, Jonathan Elijah (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 2594 E Monroe Exwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2019 8:02:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Gregory, John Wesley
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gregory, John Wesley (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7619 Circle Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/7/2019 13:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Harms, S P
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|03-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:45, 3/7/2019 and 00:57, 3/7/2019. Reported: 00:57, 3/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Price, Christopher Jordan
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2019
|Court Case
|201901463
|Charge
|Sell/Deliver Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Price, Christopher Jordan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Sell/deliver Marijuana (F), at 4220 Zack Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/7/2019 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|03-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 4120 Mcmanus Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:20, 3/7/2019 and 01:25, 3/7/2019. Reported: 01:33, 3/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mullis, D G