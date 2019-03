Description

Williams, Mason Tyler (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Of Release Order(flee/elude Arrest W/mv) (M), 2) Violation Of Release Order(pos/sell/buy Alt Gun Serial No) (M), 3) Violation Of Release Order(carrying Concealed Gun) (M), and 4) Violation Of Release Order(possess Stolen Motor Vehcile) (M), at 7701 Waterford Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/8/2019 20:05.