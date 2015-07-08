Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Whitley, David
Arrest Date 03/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Whitley, David (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Porter Rd South, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/9/2019 22:46.
Arresting Officer Panek, Z R

Name Pelfrey, Lawrence Donald
Arrest Date 03/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Pelfrey, Lawrence Donald (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 6449 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2019 23:30.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Shoup, Chastity Anne
Arrest Date 03-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Shoup, Chastity Anne (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 4651 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/lake Park R, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2019 11:17:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
Arrest Date 03/09/2019
Court Case 201901992
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/9/2019 02:27.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Shanley, Brad Louis
Arrest Date 03/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Shanley, Brad Louis (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2019 10:40.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Stephenson, Brian Lacy
Arrest Date 03/09/2019
Court Case 201900193
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause), M (M),
Description Stephenson, Brian Lacy (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause), M (M), at 15000 Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/9/2019 13:46.
Arresting Officer Strohmeyer, L