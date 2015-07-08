Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Whitley, David
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Whitley, David (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Porter Rd South, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/9/2019 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R
|Name
|Pelfrey, Lawrence Donald
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Pelfrey, Lawrence Donald (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 6449 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2019 23:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Shoup, Chastity Anne
|Arrest Date
|03-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Shoup, Chastity Anne (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 4651 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/lake Park R, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2019 11:17:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2019
|Court Case
|201901992
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/9/2019 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Shanley, Brad Louis
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Shanley, Brad Louis (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2019 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Stephenson, Brian Lacy
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2019
|Court Case
|201900193
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Stephenson, Brian Lacy (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause), M (M), at 15000 Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/9/2019 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Strohmeyer, L