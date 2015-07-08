Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Benson, Connita Polk
Arrest Date 03/17/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Benson, Connita Polk (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2019 00:37.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A