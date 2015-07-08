Below are the Union County arrests for 03-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Turner, Claudell
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2019
|Court Case
|201902100
|Charge
|Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Turner, Claudell (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 401 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2019 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Barnes, Clinton Terrill
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2019
|Court Case
|201902100
|Charge
|Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Clinton Terrill (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 401 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2019 00:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L