Below are the Union County arrests for 03-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Turner, Claudell
Arrest Date 03/29/2019
Court Case 201902100
Charge Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Turner, Claudell (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 401 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2019 00:14.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J

Name Barnes, Clinton Terrill
Arrest Date 03/29/2019
Court Case 201902100
Charge Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Barnes, Clinton Terrill (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 401 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2019 00:22.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L