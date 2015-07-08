Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STALLINGS, ANTONIO RYMALL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1963
Height 6.1
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-04 06:20:00
Court Case 5902019212690
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FOX, CODY RYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/24/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-04 16:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, SHAKEEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-04 16:36:00
Court Case 5902019212770
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ALLEN, JAMAR VICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-04 09:40:00
Court Case 5902019212714
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 40000.00

Name STALLINGS, DAVID ALLEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/25/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-04 02:13:00
Court Case 5902019212675
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SANT, ARIEL IZAGUIRRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-04 14:09:00
Court Case 5902017221948
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00