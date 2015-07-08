Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STALLINGS, ANTONIO RYMALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1963
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-04 06:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019212690
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOX, CODY RYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/24/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-04 16:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, SHAKEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-04 16:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019212770
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ALLEN, JAMAR VICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/26/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-04 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019212714
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|40000.00
|Name
|STALLINGS, DAVID ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/25/1989
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-04 02:13:00
|Court Case
|5902019212675
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SANT, ARIEL IZAGUIRRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/3/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-04 14:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017221948
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00