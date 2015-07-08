Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHRISTIAN, MAKAILA BREANNA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-05 00:23:00
|Court Case
|5902019202171
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|HELMS, HUBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/25/1957
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-05 05:17:00
|Court Case
|5902019212871
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWN, MARCUS ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/16/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-05 13:47:00
|Court Case
|5902018205298
|Charge Description
|SELL COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CLAYTON, JOHN HASKINS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-05 01:13:00
|Court Case
|5902018215573
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-05 07:58:00
|Court Case
|5902019212560
|Charge Description
|FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCDOWELL, TOMKA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/1/1968
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-05 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902019212749
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|500000.00