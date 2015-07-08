Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sanchez, Marco Capote
Arrest Date 04/07/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Aid And Abet By Under Age Person (M),
Description Sanchez, Marco Capote (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Aid And Abet By Under Age Person (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2019 00:30.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Sosa, Hugo Capote
Arrest Date 04/07/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Poss Mtbv/U-Wn By 19/20 (M),
Description Sosa, Hugo Capote (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Poss Mtbv/u-wn By 19/20 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2019 00:43.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J