Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sanchez, Marco Capote
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Aid And Abet By Under Age Person (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Marco Capote (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Aid And Abet By Under Age Person (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2019 00:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Sosa, Hugo Capote
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Poss Mtbv/U-Wn By 19/20 (M),
|Description
|Sosa, Hugo Capote (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Poss Mtbv/u-wn By 19/20 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2019 00:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J