Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CORNEJO, HENRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/6/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-08 07:33:00
Court Case 5902018245647
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GUERRIER, MARQUISE EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-08 08:33:00
Court Case 5902019213252
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, TITO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/22/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-08 11:00:00
Court Case 1202018714640
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILSON, THOMAS CRAVEN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/22/1969
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-08 17:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name HASTY, OTIS JEFFERY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-08 07:57:00
Court Case 5902019212245
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LINDO, KAREEM DIVANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-08 11:16:00
Court Case 2702014704091
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00