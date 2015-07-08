Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CORNEJO, HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/6/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-08 07:33:00
|Court Case
|5902018245647
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GUERRIER, MARQUISE EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-08 08:33:00
|Court Case
|5902019213252
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, TITO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/22/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-08 11:00:00
|Court Case
|1202018714640
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WILSON, THOMAS CRAVEN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/22/1969
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-08 17:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HASTY, OTIS JEFFERY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/14/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-08 07:57:00
|Court Case
|5902019212245
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LINDO, KAREEM DIVANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-08 11:16:00
|Court Case
|2702014704091
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00