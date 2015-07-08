Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-10-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHANDLER, MARKEENA KENYADAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/21/1996
Height 5.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-10 01:02:00
Court Case 5902019213458
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name GRESHAM, JORDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-10 11:00:00
Court Case 5902019213489
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MOBLEY, KATRINA LOUISE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/23/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-10 14:32:00
Court Case 3502018710218
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STURGIS, ZEVAQUIS DONQUEISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/17/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-10 02:30:00
Court Case 5902019213462
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name THOMPKINS, JESSUP
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/28/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-10 09:39:00
Court Case 8302018000688
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SMITH, JONQUISHA LICARRIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/23/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-10 15:04:00
Court Case 5902016018375
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00