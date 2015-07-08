Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Quick Dip, F (F),
|Description
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip, F (F), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2019 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Mangum, Jennifer Leigh
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mangum, Jennifer Leigh (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2019 20:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Walters, James Justin
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Walters, James Justin (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 2927 Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2019 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Anderson, Michael Desean
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Michael Desean (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2019 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Cawthon, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Cawthon, Brandon James (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2019 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Byrd, Dazhae Shawdae
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2019
|Court Case
|201902412
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Dazhae Shawdae (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 409 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2019 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S