Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parrish, Dustin Vaughn
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2019
|Court Case
|201902707
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Parrish, Dustin Vaughn (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at Homeless – 5211 Plyer Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2019 08:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Bartley, Adam Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2019
|Court Case
|201902438
|Charge
|Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 300 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2019 21:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Jarical, Nicole Abigail
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jarical, Nicole Abigail (A /F/19) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 2899 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/11/2019 12:47:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Dorton, Daniel Nelson
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Dorton, Daniel Nelson (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2709 W Lawyers Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 4/11/2019 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hobensack, Karen
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hobensack, Karen (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at New Town Road, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2019 21:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Coley, Judy Mauldin
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Coley, Judy Mauldin (W /F/71) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 2899 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/11/2019 12:58:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J