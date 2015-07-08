Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parrish, Dustin Vaughn
Arrest Date 04/11/2019
Court Case 201902707
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Parrish, Dustin Vaughn (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at Homeless – 5211 Plyer Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2019 08:51.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Bartley, Adam Christopher
Arrest Date 04/11/2019
Court Case 201902438
Charge Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 300 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2019 21:21.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Jarical, Nicole Abigail
Arrest Date 04-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Jarical, Nicole Abigail (A /F/19) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 2899 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/11/2019 12:47:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Dorton, Daniel Nelson
Arrest Date 04/11/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Dorton, Daniel Nelson (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2709 W Lawyers Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 4/11/2019 09:45.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Hobensack, Karen
Arrest Date 04/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hobensack, Karen (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at New Town Road, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2019 21:28.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Coley, Judy Mauldin
Arrest Date 04-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Coley, Judy Mauldin (W /F/71) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 2899 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/11/2019 12:58:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J