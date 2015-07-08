Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-12-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PERRY, GASTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 206
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-12 03:25:00
Court Case 5902018239170
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BOYCE, MALIK DAVOICA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-12 14:00:00
Court Case 5902019209869
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 40000.00

Name WILLIAMS, RAETOINE LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-12 17:33:00
Court Case 5902019211016
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name CURRY, BOBBY JERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/25/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-12 05:56:00
Court Case 5902019212569
Charge Description SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name CULBERT, CARLOS BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/1963
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-12 11:48:00
Court Case 5902019213810
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JACKSON, SHARDAYE MECOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-12 05:39:00
Court Case 5902019213785
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount