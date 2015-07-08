Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Alsobrooks, Dora Shadonna
Arrest Date 04/12/2019
Court Case 201902469
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Alsobrooks, Dora Shadonna (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2019 20:23.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Affray
Arrest Date 04-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Affray (C), at [Address], on 09:10, 4/12/2019. Reported: 09:17, 4/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Beacham, Ann Michele
Arrest Date 04-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Beacham, Ann Michele (W /F/48) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/rocky River Road, Monroe, on 4/12/2019 1:21:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/15) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 08:00, 4/11/2019. Reported: 10:18, 4/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Caldwell, R M

Name Beacham, Ann Michele
Arrest Date 04-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Beacham, Ann Michele (W /F/48) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, at Us 74/rocky River Road, Monroe, on 4/12/2019 2:00:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Abdullah, Ali-rasheed Ibn
Arrest Date 04-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Abdullah, Ali-rasheed Ibn (B /M/39) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 1102 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10:15, 4/12/2019. Reported: 10:22, 4/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L