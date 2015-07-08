Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alsobrooks, Dora Shadonna
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2019
|Court Case
|201902469
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Alsobrooks, Dora Shadonna (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2019 20:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Affray
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Affray (C), at [Address], on 09:10, 4/12/2019. Reported: 09:17, 4/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Beacham, Ann Michele
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Beacham, Ann Michele (W /F/48) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/rocky River Road, Monroe, on 4/12/2019 1:21:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/15) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 08:00, 4/11/2019. Reported: 10:18, 4/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Caldwell, R M
|Name
|Beacham, Ann Michele
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Beacham, Ann Michele (W /F/48) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, at Us 74/rocky River Road, Monroe, on 4/12/2019 2:00:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Abdullah, Ali-rasheed Ibn
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Abdullah, Ali-rasheed Ibn (B /M/39) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 1102 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10:15, 4/12/2019. Reported: 10:22, 4/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L