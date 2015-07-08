Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-13-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CRAWFORD, GARY JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/21/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-13 08:47:00
Court Case 902018051367
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HERBERT, KAREEM ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1999
Height 6.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-13 08:45:00
Court Case 3302017055946
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name GAINES, KEITH SPENCER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/11/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-13 10:34:00
Court Case 5902017201634
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MICHILENA, CARLOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-13 01:20:00
Court Case 5902019213872
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRAHAM, JAZIAH MALIK
Arrest Type
DOB 9/15/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-13 14:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHITLEY, JOEL ANDRE-ALI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/10/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-13 00:26:00
Court Case 5902019208192
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 5000.00