Below are the Union County arrests for 04-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Krieg, John William
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Krieg, John William (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2019 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Sims, Johnny Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2019
|Court Case
|201900167
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Sims, Johnny Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 402 Godwin St, Marshville, NC, on 4/13/2019 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Irving, L
|Name
|Mccorbin, Antonio Demitrios
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mccorbin, Antonio Demitrios (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 5440 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2019 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Small, Felix Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Small, Felix Alexander (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 5440 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2019 22:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/25) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident, at 2199 Lancaster Av/gate Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2019 10:10:04 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Chambers, Ira Tenille
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2019
|Court Case
|201902472
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Open Container (M), And 6) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Ira Tenille (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Open Container (M), and 6) No Operators License (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2019 00:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H