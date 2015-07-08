Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHISHOLM, ANDREW
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/28/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-14 00:19:00
Court Case 5902019213976
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name COFFIE, HENRY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1958
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-14 10:13:00
Court Case 5902019213995
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name LONG, ANTONIO DEMARIO
Arrest Type
DOB 1/14/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-14 02:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MEAN, LAWSON DEWEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1947
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-14 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019213959
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name OLIVER, DONTA MONTRICE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-14 01:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STAFFORD, RICKEY GENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1958
Height 6.2
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-14 11:30:00
Court Case 5902019214011
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 200.00