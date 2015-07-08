Below are the Union County arrests for 04-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Copeno, Adelfo Zazocoteco
|Arrest Date
|04-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Copeno, Adelfo Zazocoteco (W /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1799 N Sutherland Av/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2019 11:27:53 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Huntley, S A
|Name
|Massey, Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2019
|Court Case
|201902493
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Massey, Jeffrey (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2699 Walkup Av/castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2019 03:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Rodriguez, Justino Velasquez
|Arrest Date
|04-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rodriguez, Justino Velasquez (W /M/54) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1799 N Sutherland Av/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2019 11:40:35 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Huntley, S A
|Name
|Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1599 S Providence Rd/new Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/14/2019 06:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Bumgarner, James William
|Arrest Date
|04-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bumgarner, James William (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3199 Stack Rd/jack Davis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2019 12:45:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Hicks, Ronnie
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2019
|Court Case
|201902498
|Charge
|Fail To Appear(Show Cause Misd), M (M),
|Description
|Hicks, Ronnie (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear(show Cause Misd), M (M), at 414 East Village Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2019 09:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B