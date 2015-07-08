Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burgess, Kala Renee
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2019
|Court Case
|201903177
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Burgess, Kala Renee (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 999 S Rocky River Rd/new Town Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/15/2019 21:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Negron, Jose Daniel
|Arrest Date
|04-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Negron, Jose Daniel (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5499 Potter Rd/chestnut Ln, Matthews, NC, on 4/15/2019 6:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lovingood, M
|Name
|Mercado Otero, Andres Anibal
|Arrest Date
|04-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mercado Otero, Andres Anibal (H /M/23) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (201900286), at 1326 Sarandon Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/15/2019 10:01:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lovingood, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|04-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 23:30, 4/14/2019. Reported: 00:07, 4/15/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Brummer, N
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Stolen Goods
|Arrest Date
|04-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Stolen Goods (C), at [Address], on 00:48, 4/15/2019. Reported: 00:48, 4/15/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Massey, Allija
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2019
|Court Case
|201902523
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Firearm, F (F),
|Description
|Massey, Allija (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Firearm, F (F), at 313 Hill St, Marshville, NC, on 4/15/2019 01:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D