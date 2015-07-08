Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Burgess, Kala Renee
Arrest Date 04/15/2019
Court Case 201903177
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Burgess, Kala Renee (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 999 S Rocky River Rd/new Town Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/15/2019 21:29.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Negron, Jose Daniel
Arrest Date 04-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Negron, Jose Daniel (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5499 Potter Rd/chestnut Ln, Matthews, NC, on 4/15/2019 6:50:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lovingood, M

Name Mercado Otero, Andres Anibal
Arrest Date 04-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mercado Otero, Andres Anibal (H /M/23) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (201900286), at 1326 Sarandon Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/15/2019 10:01:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lovingood, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 04-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 23:30, 4/14/2019. Reported: 00:07, 4/15/2019.
Arresting Officer Brummer, N

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Stolen Goods
Arrest Date 04-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Stolen Goods (C), at [Address], on 00:48, 4/15/2019. Reported: 00:48, 4/15/2019.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Massey, Allija
Arrest Date 04/15/2019
Court Case 201902523
Charge Possess Stolen Firearm, F (F),
Description Massey, Allija (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Firearm, F (F), at 313 Hill St, Marshville, NC, on 4/15/2019 01:59.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D