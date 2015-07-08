Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRIM, JAMES JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/27/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-16 01:09:00
|Court Case
|5902019213590
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GILLIAM, SOLOMAN D
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/10/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-16 10:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PRICE, JASMINE DOMINIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-16 11:53:00
|Court Case
|5902019214091
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SNIPES, LEANNE ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/19/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-16 15:00:00
|Court Case
|8302018703178
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CHAMBERLAIN, SCOTT DEAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/11/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-16 02:12:00
|Court Case
|5902019211044
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROGERS, TUCKER LANIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-16 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5402016001360
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00