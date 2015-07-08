Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Khamid, Dilusovich Aliyev
Arrest Date 04/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Khamid, Dilusovich Aliyev (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Old Monroe Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/16/2019 01:30.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name White, Travis Deon
Arrest Date 04/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description White, Travis Deon (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2019 16:41.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 04-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:53, 4/16/2019 and 00:54, 4/16/2019. Reported: 00:54, 4/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Lewis, Nicholas Alexander
Arrest Date 04/16/2019
Court Case 201903181
Charge False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
Description Lewis, Nicholas Alexander (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 10921 Idlewild Rd, Matthews, NC, on 4/16/2019 02:56.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Massey, James Farrell
Arrest Date 04/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Massey, James Farrell (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6404 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/16/2019 17:40.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Society VICTIM of False Report To Law Enforcement
Arrest Date 04-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of False Report To Law Enforcement (C), at 4524 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:44, 4/16/2019 and 03:44, 4/16/2019. Reported: 03:44, 4/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J