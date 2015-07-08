Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Khamid, Dilusovich Aliyev
|04/16/2019
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Khamid, Dilusovich Aliyev (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Old Monroe Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/16/2019 01:30.
|Grooms, A D
|White, Travis Deon
|04/16/2019
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|White, Travis Deon (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2019 16:41.
|Wade, J R
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|04-16-2019
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:53, 4/16/2019 and 00:54, 4/16/2019. Reported: 00:54, 4/16/2019.
|Kirkley, N J
|Lewis, Nicholas Alexander
|04/16/2019
|201903181
|False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
|Lewis, Nicholas Alexander (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 10921 Idlewild Rd, Matthews, NC, on 4/16/2019 02:56.
|Kirkley, N J
|Massey, James Farrell
|04/16/2019
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Massey, James Farrell (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6404 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/16/2019 17:40.
|Eason, S A
|Society VICTIM of False Report To Law Enforcement
|04-16-2019
|Society VICTIM of False Report To Law Enforcement (C), at 4524 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:44, 4/16/2019 and 03:44, 4/16/2019. Reported: 03:44, 4/16/2019.
|Kirkley, N J