Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Godfrey, Austin Malachi
Arrest Date 04/17/2019
Court Case 201903225
Charge Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F),
Description Godfrey, Austin Malachi (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), at 3220 Parkwood School Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2019 11:30.
Arresting Officer Presson, J C

Name House-baxter, Tiquan
Arrest Date 04-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description House-baxter, Tiquan (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at U Turn W Marion Lee Rd/marion Lee Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2019 12:44:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name White, Micale Rashad
Arrest Date 04/17/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description White, Micale Rashad (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2019 12:40.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Koroma, Musa Kefala
Arrest Date 04-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Koroma, Musa Kefala (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1770 Dickerson Blvd/bass St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2019 9:35:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Dixon, Kenneth Scott
Arrest Date 04/17/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Dixon, Kenneth Scott (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2019 12:44.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Wynn, Fabiola Mercedes
Arrest Date 04-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Wynn, Fabiola Mercedes (O /F/43) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 1770 Dickerson Blvd/bass St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2019 9:55:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H