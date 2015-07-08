Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Castrejon, Patricio
Arrest Date 04/18/2019
Court Case 201903246
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Castrejon, Patricio (H /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3617 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2019 03:22.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Mcclure, Dequilliam N`quay
Arrest Date 04/18/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 4) Burglary-1St Degree (F),
Description Mcclure, Dequilliam N`quay (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 4) Burglary-1st Degree (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2019 13:20.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Latzke, Daniel James
Arrest Date 04-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Latzke, Daniel James (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (201903245), at 9799 Rea Rd/tom Short Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/18/2019 1:50:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Tillman, Emmanuel Wade
Arrest Date 04/18/2019
Court Case 201903223
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Tillman, Emmanuel Wade (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 7801 Rillwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/18/2019 06:02.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Rushing, Kayla Gail
Arrest Date 04/18/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 2 (Simple Poss Sch Ii, Expired Reg.), M (M),
Description Rushing, Kayla Gail (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 2 (simple Poss Sch Ii, Expired Reg.), M (M), at 3224 Baucom Manor Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2019 13:33.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Castrejon, Patricio
Arrest Date 04-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Castrejon, Patricio (H /M/38) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 3699 Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2019 3:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E