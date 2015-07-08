Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Castrejon, Patricio
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2019
|Court Case
|201903246
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Castrejon, Patricio (H /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3617 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2019 03:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Mcclure, Dequilliam N`quay
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 4) Burglary-1St Degree (F),
|Description
|Mcclure, Dequilliam N`quay (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 4) Burglary-1st Degree (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2019 13:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Latzke, Daniel James
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Latzke, Daniel James (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (201903245), at 9799 Rea Rd/tom Short Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/18/2019 1:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Tillman, Emmanuel Wade
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2019
|Court Case
|201903223
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Tillman, Emmanuel Wade (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 7801 Rillwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/18/2019 06:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Rushing, Kayla Gail
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 2 (Simple Poss Sch Ii, Expired Reg.), M (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Kayla Gail (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 2 (simple Poss Sch Ii, Expired Reg.), M (M), at 3224 Baucom Manor Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2019 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Castrejon, Patricio
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Castrejon, Patricio (H /M/38) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 3699 Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2019 3:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E