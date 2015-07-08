Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OLSEN, ZACHARY MARTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-19 10:07:00
Court Case 5902019214627
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, DEQUAYVIOUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/11/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 144
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-19 16:00:00
Court Case 5902018238471
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COSTA, GINO ARISTOTELES
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/31/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-19 13:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name NEGRON, WILFREDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1976
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-19 15:32:00
Court Case 5902019200528
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, BELTON LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-19 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019214629
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, TATYANA TAMIRA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-19 15:48:00
Court Case 5902017034364
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00