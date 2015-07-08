Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OLSEN, ZACHARY MARTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/7/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-19 10:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019214627
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, DEQUAYVIOUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/11/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|144
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-19 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018238471
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COSTA, GINO ARISTOTELES
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/31/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-19 13:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NEGRON, WILFREDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1976
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-19 15:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019200528
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, BELTON LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-19 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019214629
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, TATYANA TAMIRA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-19 15:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017034364
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00