Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2019.
|Name
|Glenn, John Thomas
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Glenn, John Thomas (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Leach, Noah Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2019
|Court Case
|201903298
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Leach, Noah Benjamin (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 5650 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/19/2019 21:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Rivera, Felipe Carranza
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2019
|Court Case
|201902659
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Rivera, Felipe Carranza (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 5701 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/19/2019 21:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Meacham, Casey Marie Doss
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2019
|Court Case
|201902660
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Meacham, Casey Marie Doss (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 903 BLK Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2019 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Phifer, Zackery Keith
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Phifer, Zackery Keith (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 5455 Potter Rd, Matthews, NC, on 4/19/2019 22:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Strohmeyer, L
|Name
|Chambers, Travis Tiante
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2019
|Court Case
|201902661
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Travis Tiante (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 203 E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2019 22:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L