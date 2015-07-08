Description

Phifer, Zackery Keith (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 5455 Potter Rd, Matthews, NC, on 4/19/2019 22:49.