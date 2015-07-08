Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, BELTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-20 07:54:00
Court Case 5902019214652
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SHERRILL, ROSHANNON LEKETHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/16/1985
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-20 09:00:00
Court Case 5902019214746
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name LUCKEY, ANTONIO LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1982
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-20 00:00:00
Court Case 5902019214705
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SOSINSKI, GREG MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/27/1972
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-20 11:49:00
Court Case 5902018717809
Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BUXTON, CHRISTOPHER DEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-20 01:08:00
Court Case 5902019214713
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CARTER, TERRANCE TERRILL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/14/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-20 05:35:00
Court Case 5902019214752
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount