Mcbride, Willie Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 319 Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, SC, on 4/20/2019 17:55.