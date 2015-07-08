Below are the Union County arrests for 04-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gutierrez, Jose Mendez
Arrest Date 04/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Gutierrez, Jose Mendez (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 408 Tarlan Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2019 05:52.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Blount, Archie Lemario
Arrest Date 04/20/2019
Court Case 201903306
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Blount, Archie Lemario (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 4/20/2019 06:37.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Garcia-rubio, Mirna Cecilia
Arrest Date 04/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Garcia-rubio, Mirna Cecilia (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2600 James Hamilton Rd/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2019 09:53.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Ursini, Logan Anthony
Arrest Date 04/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2019 11:47.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Johnson, Timothy Leonard
Arrest Date 04/20/2019
Court Case 201902677
Charge 1) Stalking (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Johnson, Timothy Leonard (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1306 Lockhart St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2019 16:09.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Mcbride, Willie Lee
Arrest Date 04/20/2019
Court Case 201901983
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Mcbride, Willie Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 319 Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, SC, on 4/20/2019 17:55.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M