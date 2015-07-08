Below are the Union County arrests for 04-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gutierrez, Jose Mendez
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Gutierrez, Jose Mendez (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 408 Tarlan Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2019 05:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Blount, Archie Lemario
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2019
|Court Case
|201903306
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Blount, Archie Lemario (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 4/20/2019 06:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Garcia-rubio, Mirna Cecilia
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Garcia-rubio, Mirna Cecilia (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2600 James Hamilton Rd/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2019 09:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Ursini, Logan Anthony
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2019 11:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Johnson, Timothy Leonard
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2019
|Court Case
|201902677
|Charge
|1) Stalking (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Timothy Leonard (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1306 Lockhart St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2019 16:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Mcbride, Willie Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2019
|Court Case
|201901983
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Mcbride, Willie Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 319 Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, SC, on 4/20/2019 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M