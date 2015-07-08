Below are the Union County arrests for 04-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hailey, Travis Montrell
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Travis Montrell (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 01:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Griffin, Shannon Nichole
|Arrest Date
|04-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Shannon Nichole (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 3899 Plyler Mill Rd/lee Cooke Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 1:09:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Clyburn, Wallace Antonio
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Wallace Antonio (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3899 Plyler Mill Rd/lee Cooke Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 01:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Free, Daniel Atlas
|Arrest Date
|04-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Free, Daniel Atlas (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz, at Lancaster Hwy/mlk Blvd, Monroe, on 4/21/2019 1:10:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Griffin, Shannon Nichole
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Shannon Nichole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3899 Plyler Mill Rd/lee Cooke Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 01:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Oldfield, Aaron Geoffrey
|Arrest Date
|04-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Oldfield, Aaron Geoffrey (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 3:44:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C