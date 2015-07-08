Below are the Union County arrests for 04-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hailey, Travis Montrell
Arrest Date 04/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hailey, Travis Montrell (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 01:24.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Griffin, Shannon Nichole
Arrest Date 04-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Shannon Nichole (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 3899 Plyler Mill Rd/lee Cooke Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 1:09:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Clyburn, Wallace Antonio
Arrest Date 04/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Clyburn, Wallace Antonio (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3899 Plyler Mill Rd/lee Cooke Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 01:28.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Free, Daniel Atlas
Arrest Date 04-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Free, Daniel Atlas (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz, at Lancaster Hwy/mlk Blvd, Monroe, on 4/21/2019 1:10:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Griffin, Shannon Nichole
Arrest Date 04/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Griffin, Shannon Nichole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3899 Plyler Mill Rd/lee Cooke Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 01:28.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Oldfield, Aaron Geoffrey
Arrest Date 04-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Oldfield, Aaron Geoffrey (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2019 3:44:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C