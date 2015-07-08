Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RIVERS, KIANU DONTRE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-22 11:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOWARD, ZITASHIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/1/1995
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-22 15:53:00
Court Case 5902019200771
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DICKERSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-22 10:15:00
Court Case 5902019214811
Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LINDSAY, KEYATA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/10/1974
Height 6.0
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-22 15:09:00
Court Case 5902019214938
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount

Name PETERS, TIREE LADELL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/7/1993
Height 6.6
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-22 01:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LAND, GAIUS JOSIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-22 08:00:00
Court Case 5902019214220
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00