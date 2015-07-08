Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Melton, Crystal Dawn
Arrest Date 04/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Sch Ii, Pdp) (F),
Description Melton, Crystal Dawn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Sch Ii, Pdp) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2019 14:35.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Howard, Patricia Purser
Arrest Date 04-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Howard, Patricia Purser (W /F/68) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 405 N Bragg St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 4/22/2019 and 11:01, 4/22/2019. Reported: 11:01, 4/22/2019.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Lovelace, Garry Robert
Arrest Date 04/22/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny From Person (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Lovelace, Garry Robert (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny From Person (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400 North Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2019 15:13.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name King, Patrick William
Arrest Date 04/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description King, Patrick William (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2019 16:29.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Bass, Charles Steven
Arrest Date 04/22/2019
Court Case 201903356
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Bass, Charles Steven (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 7521 Highway 205, Marshville, NC, on 4/22/2019 16:34.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Nichols, Krysta Marie
Arrest Date 04/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Nichols, Krysta Marie (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 2129 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2019 17:57.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O