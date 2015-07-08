Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Melton, Crystal Dawn
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Sch Ii, Pdp) (F),
|Description
|Melton, Crystal Dawn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Sch Ii, Pdp) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2019 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Howard, Patricia Purser
|Arrest Date
|04-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Howard, Patricia Purser (W /F/68) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 405 N Bragg St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 4/22/2019 and 11:01, 4/22/2019. Reported: 11:01, 4/22/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Lovelace, Garry Robert
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny From Person (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lovelace, Garry Robert (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny From Person (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400 North Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2019 15:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|King, Patrick William
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|King, Patrick William (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2019 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Bass, Charles Steven
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2019
|Court Case
|201903356
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Bass, Charles Steven (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 7521 Highway 205, Marshville, NC, on 4/22/2019 16:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Nichols, Krysta Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Nichols, Krysta Marie (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 2129 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2019 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O