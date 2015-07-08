Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BEACHEM, DAMAJIA JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/6/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-23 08:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TRIVETT, BRANDON STEWART
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-23 11:18:00
|Court Case
|3502018062715
|Charge Description
|DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|JORDAN-GOODWYN, MAURICIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/5/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|294
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-23 11:49:00
|Court Case
|5902019215060
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|75000.00
|Name
|HUNTER, MARKUS WILLIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-23 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019215006
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VENEGAS, KAREN ANDREA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/8/1993
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-23 12:01:00
|Court Case
|5902019215033
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MACKS, KAISSON REMALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-23 14:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019214954
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount