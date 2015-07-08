Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blackmon, Kenny
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2019
|Court Case
|201903371
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Blackmon, Kenny (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 1434 Tripp Ln, Lancaster, SC, on 4/23/2019 09:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|Broadway, Christopher June
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear 1 (Misd Larceny, Simple Poss Sch Iii) (M),
|Description
|Broadway, Christopher June (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear 1 (misd Larceny, Simple Poss Sch Iii) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 23:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Oppenheimer, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Oppenheimer, Michael James (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 12:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1309 Griffith Rd/evergreen Pl, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 23:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Houston, Jamar Rashawn Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Houston, Jamar Rashawn Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Widau, Sonya Renae
|Arrest Date
|04-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Widau, Sonya Renae (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (201902734), at 2613 N Rocky River Rd/james Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 11:10:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H