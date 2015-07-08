Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blackmon, Kenny
Arrest Date 04/23/2019
Court Case 201903371
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Blackmon, Kenny (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 1434 Tripp Ln, Lancaster, SC, on 4/23/2019 09:49.
Arresting Officer Kimball, M M

Name Broadway, Christopher June
Arrest Date 04/23/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear 1 (Misd Larceny, Simple Poss Sch Iii) (M),
Description Broadway, Christopher June (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear 1 (misd Larceny, Simple Poss Sch Iii) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 23:20.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Oppenheimer, Michael James
Arrest Date 04/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Oppenheimer, Michael James (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 12:16.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 04/23/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1309 Griffith Rd/evergreen Pl, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 23:48.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Houston, Jamar Rashawn Lee
Arrest Date 04/23/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Houston, Jamar Rashawn Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 12:30.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Widau, Sonya Renae
Arrest Date 04-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Widau, Sonya Renae (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (201902734), at 2613 N Rocky River Rd/james Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2019 11:10:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H