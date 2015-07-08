Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARNER, DONALD WAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/22/1967
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-24 03:15:00
Court Case 5902019215133
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, CERON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-24 07:47:00
Court Case 5902019215171
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HUFF, TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/8/1999
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-24 10:00:00
Court Case 5902019214761
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/21/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-24 03:15:00
Court Case 5902018026626
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JACKSON, RAYSHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1997
Height 6.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-24 10:44:00
Court Case 5902019215170
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KEMP, TOMMY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/12/1967
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-24 15:13:00
Court Case 5902019215174
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00