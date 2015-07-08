Below are the Union County arrests for 04-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Benton, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/24/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Allow Unlicense Driver (M),
Description Benton, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Allow Unlicense Driver (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2019 00:00.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Barnes, Phyllistine Marita
Arrest Date 04-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Barnes, Phyllistine Marita (B /F/73) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1900 Temple St, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2019.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Wyatt, Riley Faye
Arrest Date 04/24/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (False Imprisonment) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
Description Wyatt, Riley Faye (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (false Imprisonment) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2019 00:06.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 04-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 207/w Sandy Ridge Rd., Monroe, on 4/24/2019 1:11:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Spears, Rebecca Gentry
Arrest Date 04/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Worthless Check (M),
Description Spears, Rebecca Gentry (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (M), at 6711 E Hwy 218, Marshville, NC, on 4/24/2019 00:10.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 04-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 207/w Sandy Ridge Rd., Monroe, on 4/24/2019 1:13:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M