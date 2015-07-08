Below are the Union County arrests for 04-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Benton, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Allow Unlicense Driver (M),
|Description
|Benton, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Allow Unlicense Driver (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2019 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Barnes, Phyllistine Marita
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barnes, Phyllistine Marita (B /F/73) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1900 Temple St, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Wyatt, Riley Faye
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (False Imprisonment) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
|Description
|Wyatt, Riley Faye (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (false Imprisonment) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2019 00:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 207/w Sandy Ridge Rd., Monroe, on 4/24/2019 1:11:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Spears, Rebecca Gentry
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Worthless Check (M),
|Description
|Spears, Rebecca Gentry (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (M), at 6711 E Hwy 218, Marshville, NC, on 4/24/2019 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 207/w Sandy Ridge Rd., Monroe, on 4/24/2019 1:13:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M