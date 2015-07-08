Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-25-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OWENS, ADRIENNE DENISE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/16/1976
Height 5.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-25 00:10:00
Court Case 5902019215263
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LEWIS, TURRAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/5/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-25 07:00:00
Court Case 5902019215183
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name MEEKS, MELVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/1/1953
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-25 07:59:00
Court Case 5902019215321
Charge Description DELIVER COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name KHANG, STEVEN FONG
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/2/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-25 16:40:00
Court Case 5902019215302
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name STINSON, NATHAN JEROME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/13/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-25 01:18:00
Court Case 5902019215264
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GETER, DAMION MATTICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-25 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017225558
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount