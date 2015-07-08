Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-25-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OWENS, ADRIENNE DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/16/1976
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-25 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019215263
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LEWIS, TURRAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/5/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-25 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019215183
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MEEKS, MELVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/1/1953
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-25 07:59:00
|Court Case
|5902019215321
|Charge Description
|DELIVER COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|KHANG, STEVEN FONG
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/2/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-25 16:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019215302
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STINSON, NATHAN JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/13/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-25 01:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019215264
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GETER, DAMION MATTICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-04-25 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017225558
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount