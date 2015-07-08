Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moore, Lisa Jennifer
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2019
|Court Case
|201903433
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Moore, Lisa Jennifer (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13901 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 4/25/2019 15:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton J
|Arrest Date
|04-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton J (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2019 8:14:47 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, J S
|Name
|Farris, Timothy Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Farris, Timothy Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2019 15:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Laney, Ricky Tony
|Arrest Date
|04-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Laney, Ricky Tony (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 3899 Beulah Church Rd/weddington Downs Dr, Weddington, NC, on 4/25/2019 2:18:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Aldridge, Kacie Brooke
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Aldridge, Kacie Brooke (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 5319 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2019 16:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Laney, Ricky Tony
|Arrest Date
|04-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Laney, Ricky Tony (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Ficticious Info To Officer, at 3899 Beulah Church Rd/weddington Downs Dr, Weddington, NC, on 4/25/2019 2:21:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L