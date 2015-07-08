Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moore, Lisa Jennifer
Arrest Date 04/25/2019
Court Case 201903433
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Moore, Lisa Jennifer (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13901 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 4/25/2019 15:26.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Keziah, Dewey Clifton J
Arrest Date 04-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Keziah, Dewey Clifton J (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2019 8:14:47 AM.
Arresting Officer Davis, J S

Name Farris, Timothy Michael
Arrest Date 04/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Farris, Timothy Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2019 15:27.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Laney, Ricky Tony
Arrest Date 04-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Laney, Ricky Tony (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 3899 Beulah Church Rd/weddington Downs Dr, Weddington, NC, on 4/25/2019 2:18:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Aldridge, Kacie Brooke
Arrest Date 04/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Aldridge, Kacie Brooke (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 5319 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2019 16:38.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Laney, Ricky Tony
Arrest Date 04-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Laney, Ricky Tony (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Ficticious Info To Officer, at 3899 Beulah Church Rd/weddington Downs Dr, Weddington, NC, on 4/25/2019 2:21:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L