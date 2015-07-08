Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Martin, Dustin Aaron
Arrest Date 04/26/2019
Court Case 201903465
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Martin, Dustin Aaron (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5400 Morgan Academy Rd/e Hwy 218, Marshville, NC, on 4/26/2019 18:19.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Barrett, Thermond Eugene
Arrest Date 04/26/2019
Court Case 201902801
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Barrett, Thermond Eugene (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Speeding (M), at 402 E Mcgregor St, Pageland, SC, on 4/26/2019 00:25.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Bivens, William Dontavis
Arrest Date 04/26/2019
Court Case 201902831
Charge 1) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop By False Pret) (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (Att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (Consp To Comimit Fel Larceny) (M), 4) Violation Of Court Order (Attempted Larceny) (M), 5) Violation Of Court Order (Financial Card Theft) (M), 6) Violation Of Court Order (Identity Theft) (M), 7) Violation Of Court Order (Misd Larceny) (M), 8) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 9) Violation Of Court Order (Att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 10) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop False Pre) (M), 11) Violation Of Court Order (Shoplifting Conceal Goods) (M), 12) Violation Of Court Order (Poss Methamphetamine) (M), 13) Violation Of Court Order (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), And 14) Violation Of Court Order (Resist Public Officer) (M),
Description Bivens, William Dontavis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Of Court Order (obtain Prop By False Pret) (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (consp To Comimit Fel Larceny) (M), 4) Violation Of Court Order (attempted Larceny) (M), 5) Violation Of Court Order (financial Card Theft) (M), 6) Violation Of Court Order (identity Theft) (M), 7) Violation Of Court Order (misd Larceny) (M), 8) Violation Of Court Order (obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 9) Violation Of Court Order (att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 10) Violation Of Court Order (obtain Prop False Pre) (M), 11) Violation Of Court Order (shoplifting Conceal Goods) (M), 12) Violation Of Court Order (poss Methamphetamine) (M), 13) Violation Of Court Order (poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), and 14) Violation Of Court Order (resist Public Officer) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2019 19:28.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Bass, Charles Steven
Arrest Date 04/26/2019
Court Case 201903356
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Bass, Charles Steven (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 6421 Highway 205, Marshville, NC, on 4/26/2019 08:53.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, R

Name Hill, Kyle James
Arrest Date 04/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hill, Kyle James (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Ramsey, Erica Renee
Arrest Date 04/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Ramsey, Erica Renee (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2019 10:05.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W