Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martin, Dustin Aaron
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2019
|Court Case
|201903465
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Martin, Dustin Aaron (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5400 Morgan Academy Rd/e Hwy 218, Marshville, NC, on 4/26/2019 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Barrett, Thermond Eugene
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2019
|Court Case
|201902801
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Thermond Eugene (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Speeding (M), at 402 E Mcgregor St, Pageland, SC, on 4/26/2019 00:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Bivens, William Dontavis
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2019
|Court Case
|201902831
|Charge
|1) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop By False Pret) (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (Att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (Consp To Comimit Fel Larceny) (M), 4) Violation Of Court Order (Attempted Larceny) (M), 5) Violation Of Court Order (Financial Card Theft) (M), 6) Violation Of Court Order (Identity Theft) (M), 7) Violation Of Court Order (Misd Larceny) (M), 8) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 9) Violation Of Court Order (Att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 10) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop False Pre) (M), 11) Violation Of Court Order (Shoplifting Conceal Goods) (M), 12) Violation Of Court Order (Poss Methamphetamine) (M), 13) Violation Of Court Order (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), And 14) Violation Of Court Order (Resist Public Officer) (M),
|Description
|Bivens, William Dontavis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Of Court Order (obtain Prop By False Pret) (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (consp To Comimit Fel Larceny) (M), 4) Violation Of Court Order (attempted Larceny) (M), 5) Violation Of Court Order (financial Card Theft) (M), 6) Violation Of Court Order (identity Theft) (M), 7) Violation Of Court Order (misd Larceny) (M), 8) Violation Of Court Order (obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 9) Violation Of Court Order (att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 10) Violation Of Court Order (obtain Prop False Pre) (M), 11) Violation Of Court Order (shoplifting Conceal Goods) (M), 12) Violation Of Court Order (poss Methamphetamine) (M), 13) Violation Of Court Order (poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), and 14) Violation Of Court Order (resist Public Officer) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2019 19:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Bass, Charles Steven
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2019
|Court Case
|201903356
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Bass, Charles Steven (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 6421 Highway 205, Marshville, NC, on 4/26/2019 08:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R
|Name
|Hill, Kyle James
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hill, Kyle James (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Ramsey, Erica Renee
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ramsey, Erica Renee (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2019 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W