Charge

1) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop By False Pret) (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (Att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (Consp To Comimit Fel Larceny) (M), 4) Violation Of Court Order (Attempted Larceny) (M), 5) Violation Of Court Order (Financial Card Theft) (M), 6) Violation Of Court Order (Identity Theft) (M), 7) Violation Of Court Order (Misd Larceny) (M), 8) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 9) Violation Of Court Order (Att Obtain Prop False Pret) (M), 10) Violation Of Court Order (Obtain Prop False Pre) (M), 11) Violation Of Court Order (Shoplifting Conceal Goods) (M), 12) Violation Of Court Order (Poss Methamphetamine) (M), 13) Violation Of Court Order (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), And 14) Violation Of Court Order (Resist Public Officer) (M),