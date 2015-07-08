Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STEPHENS, PAULA SHEREE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/13/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-27 00:47:00
Court Case 5902019215607
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name LEIVA, KEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/6/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-27 11:05:00
Court Case 5902019215648
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BROWN, ANGELA DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-27 00:31:00
Court Case 5902019215617
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MORESHWER, ANANTH KUMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/5/1969
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-27 12:55:00
Court Case 5902019215646
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name CARTER, CORY DION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-27 05:15:00
Court Case 5902019215622
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name BAILEY, YVETTE LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/3/1962
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-27 15:00:00
Court Case 5902019215657
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00