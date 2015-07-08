Below are the Union County arrests for 04-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar
Arrest Date 04/27/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5318 Lee Massey Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/27/2019 15:31.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Carter, Kevin Michael
Arrest Date 04/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Simple Poss Sch Vi, Poss Marij Para), M (M),
Description Carter, Kevin Michael (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (simple Poss Sch Vi, Poss Marij Para), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2019 18:16.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
Arrest Date 04/27/2019
Court Case 201902856
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2019 23:07.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Megrath, Michael
Arrest Date 04/27/2019
Court Case 201903487
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Megrath, Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 14901 Pawnee Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/27/2019 23:37.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Littlehales, Kathleen Marie
Arrest Date 04/27/2019
Court Case 201902834
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Littlehales, Kathleen Marie (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 630 Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2019 00:14.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Bryson, John Eric
Arrest Date 04-27-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Bryson, John Eric (W /M/50) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (4479) Not Found In Statute Table, at 100 N Sutherland Av/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2019 7:33:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L