Below are the Union County arrests for 04-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5318 Lee Massey Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/27/2019 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Carter, Kevin Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Simple Poss Sch Vi, Poss Marij Para), M (M),
|Description
|Carter, Kevin Michael (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (simple Poss Sch Vi, Poss Marij Para), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2019 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2019
|Court Case
|201902856
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2019 23:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Megrath, Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2019
|Court Case
|201903487
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Megrath, Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 14901 Pawnee Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/27/2019 23:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Littlehales, Kathleen Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2019
|Court Case
|201902834
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Littlehales, Kathleen Marie (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 630 Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2019 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Bryson, John Eric
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bryson, John Eric (W /M/50) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (4479) Not Found In Statute Table, at 100 N Sutherland Av/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2019 7:33:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L